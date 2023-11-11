Light snow may strike Saturday night but warm spell will melt it Sunday

Light snow may fall Saturday night before melting on the warming Sunday.
Light snow may fall Saturday night before melting on the warming Sunday.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: Southerly winds associated with a low pressure system will usher in a warm spell starting Sunday. First, the low itself will create a light snow chance Saturday night. Less than an inch should fall. It will melt, most likely, on Sunday afternoon as temps rise to the 40′s with a few days in the 50′s coming up. The 65th Annual Christmas City of the North Parade is coming up on Friday. The weather for that should be nice for watching the show on Superior Street or on TV.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A low pressure system will create a 50% for light snow. Accumulations should be less than an inch. Low temps should be near 32. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers will end early in the morning. Slow clearing will commence afterwards along with a week long warm up. The high will be near 45. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. The morning low temp will be 33. The high will be 47. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sky conditions will be partly sunny. The morning low will be 34. The high will crack 52!

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Warmer than normal temps will be here through next Saturday. The only rain chance we’ll get is on Thursday. See you on the street or on the air for the Christmas City of the North Parade!

The week ahead will be warmer than normal.
The week ahead will be warmer than normal.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash
David Lindberg
UPDATE: Missing Babbitt man found safe
PJ's Rescue recently took in six puppies, including Polar, after they were fond in the woods...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County

Latest News

Saturday Mix
Wintry mix may hit late Saturday, but a warm spell will start Sunday
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am Morning Forecast
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am Morning Forecast
Northern News Now
Cool today with a warming trend heading into the weekend
Northern News Now
Cool Friday, much warmer weather on the horizon