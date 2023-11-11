Light snow may strike Saturday night but warm spell will melt it Sunday

WEATHER STORY: Southerly winds associated with a low pressure system will usher in a warm spell starting Sunday. First, the low itself will create a light snow chance Saturday night. Less than an inch should fall. It will melt, most likely, on Sunday afternoon as temps rise to the 40′s with a few days in the 50′s coming up. The 65th Annual Christmas City of the North Parade is coming up on Friday. The weather for that should be nice for watching the show on Superior Street or on TV.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A low pressure system will create a 50% for light snow. Accumulations should be less than an inch. Low temps should be near 32. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers will end early in the morning. Slow clearing will commence afterwards along with a week long warm up. The high will be near 45. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. The morning low temp will be 33. The high will be 47. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sky conditions will be partly sunny. The morning low will be 34. The high will crack 52!

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Warmer than normal temps will be here through next Saturday. The only rain chance we’ll get is on Thursday. See you on the street or on the air for the Christmas City of the North Parade!

The week ahead will be warmer than normal. (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.