City by City: Wisconsin, Cloquet, Iron Range

The DNR is looking to track bear dens this winter.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to track bear dens this winter. The DNR is currently working on a study on black bear reproduction in the state. This is the third year of data collection for the project. The public is encouraged to report as much information about an occupied den as possible without approaching or disturbing it. Helpful information includes the coordinates and photos of the den as well as a description of the area and any details of the bears. The study plans to continue for the next six to seven years.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting several events to celebrate GIS Day on Wednesday, November 15. GIS (Geographic Information Systems) is a technology that helps with maps and visualization tools. The celebrations will include presentations from experts and students as well as hands-on activities. GIS Day is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Iron Range- Housing application grants are open. The IRRR has $5 million available for a new housing grant to address the regional housing shortage. The grant will help projects or programs build new housing or rehabilitate existing housing. The grant cycle is open through May 2024 or until funds are committed. Grants will be awarded as matching donations.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Chester Bowl, Wisconsin, Proctor

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
One dead in crash near Biwabik
Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County
Generic Water
Body found of missing Minong Flowage canoeist, other still missing
Superior Spartans sign NLI deals.
Four Spartans sign National Letters of Intent in different sports

Latest News

Liberty K9 owner Jenny Sandstrom takes some pups for a walk as they heel by her side.
Barnum’s Liberty K9 team aims to improve your relationship with your dog
Superior Fire Department turns on solar panels.
Superior Fire Department goes solar: “Investment in responsibility”
A record 12,986 participants are registered for the four major ski events.
Birkie Week 50th Anniversary draws record number of skiers
A grant has been extended in Wisconsin.
City by City: Chester Bowl, Wisconsin, Proctor