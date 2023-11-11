City by City: Wisconsin, Cloquet, Iron Range

Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to track bear dens this winter. The DNR is currently working on a study on black bear reproduction in the state. This is the third year of data collection for the project. The public is encouraged to report as much information about an occupied den as possible without approaching or disturbing it. Helpful information includes the coordinates and photos of the den as well as a description of the area and any details of the bears. The study plans to continue for the next six to seven years.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting several events to celebrate GIS Day on Wednesday, November 15. GIS (Geographic Information Systems) is a technology that helps with maps and visualization tools. The celebrations will include presentations from experts and students as well as hands-on activities. GIS Day is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Iron Range- Housing application grants are open. The IRRR has $5 million available for a new housing grant to address the regional housing shortage. The grant will help projects or programs build new housing or rehabilitate existing housing. The grant cycle is open through May 2024 or until funds are committed. Grants will be awarded as matching donations.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Chester Bowl, Wisconsin, Proctor

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.