18 UMD Men’s Hockey Team Drops Game 1 Against #4 North Dakota 4-2

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -A rivalry was renewed tonight at Amsoil Arena as the 18th ranked UMD Men’s Hockey team fell in game 1 of their home series against #4 North Dakota, 4 to 2.

It was North Dakota’s first trip to Duluth since the 2021 season, as the two-game series last year was in Grand Forks with both teams getting a win each.

North Dakota opened the scoring nine minutes into the 1st period after an offensive zone turnover led to Jayden Perron sniping it past the blocker of Matthew Thiessen.

Then just two minutes later, defenseman Logan Britt’s shot from the point found its way through to double the lead for the Fighting Hawks.

With just two minutes left in the 1st period, North Dakota’s Louis Jamernik beat Thiessen for their third goal of the period.

The Bulldogs would respond in the 2nd, as they got a power-play goal from captain Luke Loheit.

UMD was 1 for 3 on the power play tonight and North Dakota was 1 for 4.

The Bulldogs would bring the score to within one goal when freshman Anthony Menghini found a loose puck and was able to beat goalie Ludvig Persson to make it 3-2.

North Dakota would get a power play goal in the final minute of the game from Cameron Berg to salt this one away.

Game 2 of the series is tomorrow night at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.