Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash

BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - The woman who died in a Biwabik car crash has been identified.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Pamela Jane Johnson, 61, of Virginia was driving a Toyota Corolla near Maple drive on Highway 135 when she crossed the centerline hitting a Ford F150.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, she was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the F150, 31-year-old Haley Honkanen, from South Range, WI was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 135 was closed for hours after the crash for investigation and cleanup.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but an official cause has not been determined.

