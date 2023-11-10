Wintry mix late Saturday, warmer Sunday

Saturday Mix(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon the skies will remain cloudy. Tonight we will continue to have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20′s, so it will be a colder start Saturday morning. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Friday Night
Friday Night(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have cloudy skies yet again. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and some lower 40′s. Winds will be southeast 5-15mph. Saturday after 5pm we will see a slight chance of some wintry mix. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of mix from the Ports and up the North Shore/Arrowhead region. Parts of Cook and Lake counties could see 1-2″.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will start out mostly cloudy, but we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 40′s with breezy southwest winds 10-20mph.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: The skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Monday! Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

