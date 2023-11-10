Superior Fire Department goes solar: “Investment in responsibility”

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A new investment at the Superior Fire Department is paving the way for its future.

On Monday, the Superior Fire Department turned on its first ever municipal solar array system at their headquarters.

“The system is designed to provide about 170% of the power we use here at headquarters,” said Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht.

The solar panels sit on the roof of headquarters, changing the way the building and two other Superior Fire Stations use and pay for energy.

“This is an investment in responsibility,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

With the new use of solar energy, the SFD can power their two emergency response electric vehicles, as well as future electric fire trucks.

“These are trips for fire vehicles that we no longer have to pay for,” said Paine.

When an electric fire vehicle leaves the station, it costs far less to the average taxpayer than when a diesel gas fire vehicle does.

“This is an investment in our future,” said Paine. “It’s also security and reliability.”

Over the next few decades, the 171,000-kilowatt solar system is expected to keep the station lights on and fire vehicles running in almost any instance.

“They are one of our most innovative departments now, and really setting an example for all of us,” said Paine.

A fiscal and climate friendly investment, city and fire department leaders hope to expand on in the future.

The solar panels were designed and installed by Cedar Creek Energy and cost the city around $360,000.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.