Sheriff asks for help finding missing Babbitt man

David Lindberg
David Lindberg(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing Babbitt man who suffers from dementia.

David Lindberg, 79, left his home near Babbitt during the late night or early morning hours Friday, Nov. 10.

Authorities say he left home in a Silver 2013 Toyota Camry displaying the Minnesota license plate MNY837.

Car similar to David Lindberg's
Car similar to David Lindberg's(Northern News Now)

Lindberg has dementia and it is unknown where he was going.

He was last seen in the Camry around 1 a.m. Friday on Highway 53 in Virginia, possibly driving toward the Minneapolis/St. Paul area where other family members live.

Lindberg was last seen wearing a Grey zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and black sneakers held together with duct tape around the soles.

He is approximately 5′9, 130lbs, and may be confused, lost, and disoriented.

If you have any information on Lindberg or his whereabouts please call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Communications Division at 218-727-8770.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
One dead in crash near Biwabik
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County
It happened in Aurora around 6 p.m.
Man and three dogs found dead after fire destroys Iron Range home
Generic Water
Body found of missing Minong Flowage canoeist, other still missing
Superior Spartans sign NLI deals.
Four Spartans sign National Letters of Intent in different sports

Latest News

PJ's Rescue recently took in six puppies, including Polar, after they were fond in the woods...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
PJ’s Rescue in Duluth had to stop taking in dogs and cats after seeing a recent wave in...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
Superior Fire Department turns on solar panels.
Superior Fire Department goes solar: “Investment in responsibility”
It happened in Aurora around 6 p.m.
Man and three dogs found dead after fire destroys Iron Range home