Sheriff asks for help finding missing Babbitt man

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing Babbitt man who suffers from dementia.

David Lindberg, 79, left his home near Babbitt during the late night or early morning hours Friday, Nov. 10.

Authorities say he left home in a Silver 2013 Toyota Camry displaying the Minnesota license plate MNY837.

Car similar to David Lindberg's (Northern News Now)

Lindberg has dementia and it is unknown where he was going.

He was last seen in the Camry around 1 a.m. Friday on Highway 53 in Virginia, possibly driving toward the Minneapolis/St. Paul area where other family members live.

Lindberg was last seen wearing a Grey zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and black sneakers held together with duct tape around the soles.

He is approximately 5′9, 130lbs, and may be confused, lost, and disoriented.

If you have any information on Lindberg or his whereabouts please call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Communications Division at 218-727-8770.

