Saints Women’s Hockey falls to No.1 Gustavus Augustus College

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica women’s hockey team had their home opener on Thursday against the No.1 team in the nation, Gustavus Augustus College.

The Saints started the year 0-2, although both losses were against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Saints got off to a hot start. Two minutes into the game, a backhand pass behind the net found Lauren Hull, but the puck was stopped by 5th-year goalie Katie McCoy.

McCoy proceeded to have an active night, blocking every one of the Saints’ scoring attempts.

While it was a hard-fought effort from the Saints, the team fell against the No.1 team in the nation by a score of 0-6.

FINAL: College of St. Scholastica 0, Gustavus Augustus College 6

Game two of the series is on Saturday, November 11 in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.