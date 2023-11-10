Saints Women’s Hockey falls to No.1 Gustavus Augustus College

Saints Women’s Hockey falls to No.1 Gustavus Augustus College(Northern News Now)
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica women’s hockey team had their home opener on Thursday against the No.1 team in the nation, Gustavus Augustus College.

The Saints started the year 0-2, although both losses were against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Saints got off to a hot start. Two minutes into the game, a backhand pass behind the net found Lauren Hull, but the puck was stopped by 5th-year goalie Katie McCoy.

McCoy proceeded to have an active night, blocking every one of the Saints’ scoring attempts.

While it was a hard-fought effort from the Saints, the team fell against the No.1 team in the nation by a score of 0-6.

FINAL: College of St. Scholastica 0, Gustavus Augustus College 6

Game two of the series is on Saturday, November 11 in St. Peter, Minnesota.

