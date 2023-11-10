No.24 Bulldogs Football face No.9 Minnesota State Mankato in regular-season finale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team faces a big-time matchup on the road this weekend against the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks.

This final regular season game will decide the post-season fate for both the Bulldogs and the Mavericks. MSU currently sits 7th in the Super Region 4, while the Bulldogs fell outside the top 10 in the final poll. The top 7 teams will secure a spot in the NCAA regional tournament.

The last time these two teams met was in 2022, when the Bulldogs fell 17-10 to Mankato.

UMD Head Coach Curt Weise is hoping his team can rely on the group’s leaders to find success this weekend.

“Situations like this, you got to lean on your leadership, lean on your captains, understand that these guys have gotten us to this point,” Weise said. “Mankato is a perennial power in our conference, much like UMD. We understand the rivalry between our two programs and the significance of what’s on the line for us this weekend. We’ve got playoff implications. We’ve got the opportunity to beat a nationally ranked team and get ourselves back in the mix here to hopefully be in the region on Sunday afternoon.”

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon on Saturday, November 9 in Mankato, Minnesota.

