Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey

The FBI and other New Jersey law enforcement are still actively searching for Gregory Yetman,...
New Jersey law enforcement officials captured Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.(Source: Jamesburg Police Department/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.J. (AP) — A suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol surrendered to police in New Jersey on Friday, two days after fleeing when FBI agents came to his house to arrest him.

Gregory Yetman, 47, surrendered to police in Monroe Township on Friday morning without incident, said Amy Thoreson, a spokesperson for the Newark FBI office.

Monroe is near Yetman’s home in Helmetta, a small town in central New Jersey about 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of New York City.

The details of his surrender were not immediately available, including whether an attorney accompanied him or whether he has retained one. A telephone message left on an answering machine at Yetman’s home seeking comment was not immediately returned.

He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to the FBI.

USA Today reported earlier this year that Yetman, whom it identified as a former military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard, had been interviewed by the FBI about his participation in the riot, and that he is suspected of firing pepper spray at protesters and police officers.

Yetman told the newspaper he did nothing wrong at the Capitol, and denies pepper-spraying anyone.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 800 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury or judge after a trial. More than 700 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
One dead in crash near Biwabik
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County
Generic Water
Body found of missing Minong Flowage canoeist, other still missing
Superior Spartans sign NLI deals.
Four Spartans sign National Letters of Intent in different sports
It happened in Aurora around 6 p.m.
Man and three dogs found dead after fire destroys Iron Range home

Latest News

Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building.
Bus crashes into restaurant, hurting 14
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift makes songwriter history with Grammy nominations
Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building.
14 hurt when bus crashes into restaurant
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations
Logos for G/O Media and Jezebel are displayed on monitors in New York on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Jezebel, an incisive feminist voice since the height of the blogosphere era, is shutting down