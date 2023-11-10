Man and three dogs found dead after fire destroys Iron Range home

Fire destroys Iron Range home, injuries unknown
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

10:30 P.M. UPDATE: According to the East Range Police Department, a man and three dogs died after a home in Aurora caught fire.

The Aurora Fire Department was dispatched to 17 W 6th Ave N in Aurora Thursday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found a fully a home fully engulfed.

A nearby neighbor had tried to enter the home before the fire department arrived but was unable to do so due to the severity of the fire. The neighbor said an adult and three dogs lived there.

Firefighters would eventually find the man and dogs dead inside.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting the investigation. The body of the man has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire that destroyed a home in Aurora.

Three Iron Range fire departments responded to reports of a fire on West 6th Avenue North. The fire happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

A large part of the two-story home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Northern News Now is working to confirm if anyone was injured in the blaze.

