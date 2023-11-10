Cool today with a warming trend heading into the weekend

FRIDAY: Today will be cool with a high of 35 and winds out of the NW at 10-15 MPH. Some snow flurries will be around in the morning and Lake Effect snow along the UP will wind down by midday.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38 degrees and light winds out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. A warm front passes over us in the evening giving the Northland a slight chance of rain/snow showers Saturday evening and night.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mild with a high of 48 and a slight chance of an AM rain shower before clearing out later in the day. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15 MPH.

