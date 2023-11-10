Congressman Stauber honors Adam Johnson on House floor

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - Congressman Pete Stauber made a touching tribute to Adam Johnson on the House of Representatives floor in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Johnson, a Hibbing native and former UMD hockey player, died after suffering a medical emergency on the ice in the UK at the end of October.

Stauber says he’ll be remembered for much more than being a pro hockey player.

“He will also be remembered as a wonderful person. He was kind, he was humble, and he never forgot where he came from,” said Stauber. “He was a hometown hero.”

You can still donate to a memorial fund set up in Adam’s honor, Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund, which will help support youth activities in Hibbing.

