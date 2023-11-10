Congressman Stauber honors Adam Johnson on House floor

US House of Representatives voting on Speaker of the House
US House of Representatives voting on Speaker of the House(KOTA KEVN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - Congressman Pete Stauber made a touching tribute to Adam Johnson on the House of Representatives floor in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Johnson, a Hibbing native and former UMD hockey player, died after suffering a medical emergency on the ice in the UK at the end of October.

Stauber says he’ll be remembered for much more than being a pro hockey player.

“He will also be remembered as a wonderful person. He was kind, he was humble, and he never forgot where he came from,” said Stauber. “He was a hometown hero.”

You can still donate to a memorial fund set up in Adam’s honor, Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund, which will help support youth activities in Hibbing.

To donate, click here.

