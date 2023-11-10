Birkie Week 50th Anniversary draws record number of skiers

HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - The 50th Anniversary of Birkie Week has seen a surge of registrations, and races have filled up earlier than ever before.

The Prince Haakon 15K, Birkie Open Track, Kortelopet 29K, and Slumberland American Birkebeiner 50K/53K have all been filled to capacity. As of November 9, a record 12,986 participants are registered for the four major ski events.

Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Jessie Diggins will be at the event, and skiers from 25 countries are scheduled to participate.

Registration is still open to all ages for the Barnebirkie, Jr. Birkie, ParaBirkie, Barkie Birkie, and Birkie Giant Ski. Skiers interested in participating in this historic celebration should visit Birkie.com.

