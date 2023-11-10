Barnum’s Liberty K9 team aims to improve your relationship with your dog

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- A dog training, boarding, and grooming facility in Barnum is looking to improve your relationship with your dog.

Liberty K9 is a trusted resource for Northland pet owners, with many staff members who will love your dog just as much as you do. They also put plenty of time and energy into helping your dog be the best pet they can be.

Watch the story above to learn more about their mission.

If you’re interested in booking with them, click here.

Northern Life is proud to partner with Liberty K9 to offer tips for dog training and living with your pet each month.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
One dead in crash near Biwabik
Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County
Generic Water
Body found of missing Minong Flowage canoeist, other still missing
Superior Spartans sign NLI deals.
Four Spartans sign National Letters of Intent in different sports

Latest News

Superior Fire Department turns on solar panels.
Superior Fire Department goes solar: “Investment in responsibility”
A record 12,986 participants are registered for the four major ski events.
Birkie Week 50th Anniversary draws record number of skiers
A grant has been extended in Wisconsin.
City by City: Chester Bowl, Wisconsin, Proctor
Propane and heating safety.
Fire experts urge propane tank safety heading into winter season