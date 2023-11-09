Windy with snow showers Thursday

THURSDAY: Today will see some gusty winds out of the W at 15-25 MPH with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 38. Snow showers will be present across Northern Minnesota with some minor accumulation possible (T-0.5″), though temperatures are likely too warm for any sticking along roadways. The UP will also see some Lake Effect snow showers.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be dry with cloudy skies and less breezy conditions. The high will be 35 in Duluth with winds out of the N at 5-15 MPH.

WEEKEND: This weekend will start seasonable and dry with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a high of 37. Sunday will see a warm front move through with mild temperatures and a high of 48 with some spotty showers possible in the morning.

NEXT WEEK: Next week looks to be mild with high temperatures beginning in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

