Superior City Council approves ‘Connect Superior’ build

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior City Council has voted to build a city-owned fiber network providing another internet option for residents.

The project is called Connect Superior and was first approved back in 2021. The goal is to provide high-speed internet to every home and business in the city.

According to Mayor Jim Paine, the fiber lines won’t compete with the private sector but instead will be a physical infrastructure that the city owns.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting the plan for the project was approved in a 7-3 vote.

There’s no word yet on the timeline of construction.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.