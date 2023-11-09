Superior City Council approves ‘Connect Superior’ build

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior City Council has voted to build a city-owned fiber network providing another internet option for residents.

The project is called Connect Superior and was first approved back in 2021. The goal is to provide high-speed internet to every home and business in the city.

According to Mayor Jim Paine, the fiber lines won’t compete with the private sector but instead will be a physical infrastructure that the city owns.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting the plan for the project was approved in a 7-3 vote.

There’s no word yet on the timeline of construction.

