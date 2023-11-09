Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Tennessee man in Douglas County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Philip Joshua Johnson, 37, was reported missing to the Nashville, Tennessee Metro Police Department on October 18.

A vehicle linked to him was reported abandoned in the Brule River State Forest on a trail off of Brackett’s Corner Round on or about November 6.

White PT Cruiser with temporary Tennessee plates linked to missing Philip Johnson (Northern News Now)

However, local hunters in the area stated the vehicle may have been there since October 23.

Authorities say a search of the area was conducted on November 7, but found no signs of Johnson.

A dog team will also search on Thursday to cover more of the area.

Anyone with information about a white PT Cruiser with temporary TN plates or Johnson, in the area during late October is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432.

