Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Tennessee man in Douglas County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Philip Joshua Johnson, 37, was reported missing to the Nashville, Tennessee Metro Police Department on October 18.
A vehicle linked to him was reported abandoned in the Brule River State Forest on a trail off of Brackett’s Corner Round on or about November 6.
However, local hunters in the area stated the vehicle may have been there since October 23.
Authorities say a search of the area was conducted on November 7, but found no signs of Johnson.
A dog team will also search on Thursday to cover more of the area.
Anyone with information about a white PT Cruiser with temporary TN plates or Johnson, in the area during late October is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432.
