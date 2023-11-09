Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Karnival with “Red Kettle Queen”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army kicked off its new Red Kettle season with a royal guest this year.

The Red Kettle Karnival opened to the public Wednesday at Bentleyville before its scheduled start date, to give people a chance to see the lights and donate a toy to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army also debuted the Red Kettle Queen who will be making special appearances at four indoor locations throughout Duluth. If you make a donation while she’s there you could be crowned Red Kettle Royalty. Below are the dates and locations the Red Kettle Queen will be making appearances.

Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Miller Hill Mall by Applebee’s.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Miller Hill Mall by JC Penney.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Miller Hill Mall by Noodles and Company.

Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at CUB Foods.

“So I have little scrolls and I will ribbon it up and it will be a thing and so at each one, the date coincides with the donor that is going to get crowned,” said Salvation Army Director of Development Cyndi Lewis. Lewis will hand out the four crowns to the lucky donors at each site.

Lewis says if you tag the Salvation Army and use the hashtag “Red Kettle Queen,” the post with the most “likes” will walk away with Lewis’ crown at the end of the season.

“It’s a great time to bring your kids out to teach them about donating and giving back,” said Lewis.

The Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of $225,000 and they are still in need of volunteers.

