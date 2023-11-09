Rivalry Renewed: No. 18 UMD men’s hockey hosts No. 4 UND in conference play opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team is back in AMSOIL Arena as they open their National Collegiate Hockey Conference play against the University of North Dakota.

The two NCHC foes met last at the end of January when the two teams split in North Dakota, UND won the first game 4-2 before UMD took the second 2-1.

A major difference this year is that Forward Luke Bast is now in maroon and gold after transferring from UND this year and he doesn’t see the teams as being that much different.

I think here we have a pretty similar group in that aspect of are we going to win games with all our talent and skill, probably no, it isn’t a bad thing one bit, you know I think it’s a blessing in disguise that you have to win by community,” said Bast.

However, UND still has last year’s NCHC Rookie of the Year in sophomore Blake Jackson who continues to lead the Fighting Hawks in goals and points.

“They have good forward depth, they got some dangerous players, you know Blake (Jackson) and (Reese) Gaber, their talented, Jackson is one of the best players in our league,” said Sandelin. “They got size, they can skate, they’re always good defensively, they’re hard at the net, special teams, their kills are going to be aggressive, and they got some dangerous weapons in the power play.”

The Bulldogs will look to capitalize on their power-play ability as they are currently ranked second in the nation for power-play percentage at .368.

The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The games will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

