Proctor-Hermantown Mirage teammates commit to play at Bemidji State

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Friends, family, and teammates gathered at the Hermantown Hockey Arena for seniors Hannah Graves and Izy Fairchild as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Bemidji State.

The duo has helped lead the Mirage to three straight Section 7A titles.

Graves and Fairchild will have a chance to make it four straight before they head to Bemidji next fall.

“I’m really excited, It’s a great honor to be playing up at the next level, especially because of who came through this program and made it what is to help us get to that next level,” said Graves.

“It’s exciting knowing that that program is a hardworking program, and to be with going there with Hannah it’s really exciting, especially because we’ve been playing together for a while. And just knowing the North kids that have gone through that program is just really exciting and I am excited to work with them,” said Fairchild.

The Mirage seniors’ final high school hockey season kicks off this Friday at Warroad.

