Proctor-Hermantown Mirage teammates commit to play at Bemidji State

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Friends, family, and teammates gathered at the Hermantown Hockey Arena for seniors Hannah Graves and Izy Fairchild as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Bemidji State.

The duo has helped lead the Mirage to three straight Section 7A titles.

Graves and Fairchild will have a chance to make it four straight before they head to Bemidji next fall.

“I’m really excited, It’s a great honor to be playing up at the next level, especially because of who came through this program and made it what is to help us get to that next level,” said Graves.

“It’s exciting knowing that that program is a hardworking program, and to be with going there with Hannah it’s really exciting, especially because we’ve been playing together for a while. And just knowing the North kids that have gone through that program is just really exciting and I am excited to work with them,” said Fairchild.

The Mirage seniors’ final high school hockey season kicks off this Friday at Warroad.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert winner
Voting Day has officially begun at The Vineyard Church.
Duluth voters shed light on what drew them to the polls
Thunderhawks logo
Three Grand Rapids School District referendum questions denied
Adam Johnson
‘He wasn’t just a hockey player’: Remembering Adam Johnson
Water Regulations Generic
EPA: Duluth water system has significant deficiencies

Latest News

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes up for a dunk during the second half of...
Edwards, Timberwolves hand short-handed Pelicans 122-101 loss
Prep Hockey: Proctor-Hermantown Mirage's Hannah Graves and Izy Fairchild Sign NLI's with Bemidji State
UMD men's hockey prepare for series against No. 4 UND
UMD men's hockey team prepares for season opener against #10 Michigan Tech.
Rivalry Renewed: No. 18 UMD men’s hockey hosts No. 4 UND in conference play opener