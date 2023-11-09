Four Spartans sign National Letters of Intent in different sports

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - At Superior High School four Spartan seniors were joined by friends, family, coaches, and teammates as they signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Kloe Zentkowski committed to Michigan Tech to play basketball.

Alayna Degraef committed to Bemidji State to play softball.

Sydney Friedrich committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth to play tennis and stay close to home.

“I love that I get to stay home and I get to stay with my family, that was a really big thing for me. I didn’t want to leave them and I’m glad that I get to stay in the Duluth and Superior area. I’m just really excited to play at the next level and I’m excited for a good challenge next year,” said Friedrich.

Autumn Cooper committed to Bemidji State to play hockey and become the first girl’s hockey player in school history to commit to a Division I program.

“It should be super fun, It’s really exciting for the program as a whole,” said Cooper before her excitement for the next step took over. “I’m most excited to play all of the big dogs. Bemidji plays Wisconsin, Ohio State, U of M, So it will be super cool to play against super-talented athletes.”

