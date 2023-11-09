Firearm deer season: Transporting & storing firearms

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s firearm deer season starts November 15.

Sergeant Errol Lukkarinen with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division said now is a good time for hunters to refresh their firearm knowledge.

“Hunters safety and firearms safety start within your home,” Lukkarinen said. “It starts with making sure your firearm is safe, making sure it’s unloaded.”

Lukkarinen said firearms must be stored, unloaded and locked and ammo must be stored separately. This is also a requirement based on the safe storage law passed earlier this year.

“Most firearm accidents happen within your home,” Lukkarinen said. “Make sure that your firearms are unloaded and your ammunition is kept separately.”

Lukkarinen said this also applies when traveling to the woods no matter if it’s a truck or ATV.

“Most people are compliant,” Lukkarinen said. “They have their firearms unloaded and their firearms encased.”

In Ishpeming, Wilderness Sports Manager Ryan Pizziola said he’s seen more hunters coming in to stock up on ammo supplies and tune their rifles.

He said sold guns cannot leave the store without a case.

“We do supply a trigger lock with every firearm sale,” Pizziola said. “As well as a storage box or case to go with them. That way, they are legal to transport their firearms in vehicles.”

Pizziola said it’s important for sportsmen and women to reinforce gun safety.

“We stress the firearms safety,” Pizziola said. “Treat every firearm as a loaded firearm, make sure the muzzle is pointing in a safe direction at all times, unloading, loading.”

Both Pizziola and Lukkarinen encourage hunters to enjoy the season and to keep safety at the forefront.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.