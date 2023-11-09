Edwards, Timberwolves hand short-handed Pelicans 122-101 loss

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes up for a dunk during the second half of...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and had a season-high eight assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 122-101 on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fourth straight game.

New Orleans was without its two leading scorers, with Zion Williamson out for personal reasons and CJ McCollum sidelined for the second straight game by a collapsed lung.

The Pelicans struggled to fill the void on offense. Brandon Ingram was one of the only Pelicans who produced much offensively in the first half, leading the way with 17 of his team-high 24 points in the first half.

Jordan Hawkins added 14 for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight after opening 4-1. New Orleans shot 38.7% from the floor.

Minnesota was hot from 3-point range early. The Wolves hit five of their first six shots from deep to grab a 17-6 lead. Mike Conley connected on four 3-pointers in the first half to extend Minnesota’s advantage.

Edwards, who drew a few “MVP!” “MVP!” chants from the crowd at Target Center, was a facilitator on offense for Minnesota. He also continued his strong defensive play, finishing with a pair of blocks that included a chase down play to thwart a Dyson Daniels layup.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Houston on Friday night.

Timberwolves: At San Antonio on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert winner
Voting Day has officially begun at The Vineyard Church.
Duluth voters shed light on what drew them to the polls
Thunderhawks logo
Three Grand Rapids School District referendum questions denied
Adam Johnson
‘He wasn’t just a hockey player’: Remembering Adam Johnson
Water Regulations Generic
EPA: Duluth water system has significant deficiencies

Latest News

Izy Fairchild and Hannah Graves sign NIL's with Bemidji State University.
Proctor-Hermantown Mirage teammates commit to play at Bemidji State
Prep Hockey: Proctor-Hermantown Mirage's Hannah Graves and Izy Fairchild Sign NLI's with Bemidji State
UMD men's hockey prepare for series against No. 4 UND
UMD men's hockey team prepares for season opener against #10 Michigan Tech.
Rivalry Renewed: No. 18 UMD men’s hockey hosts No. 4 UND in conference play opener