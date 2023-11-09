Cool Friday, much warmer weather on the horizon
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see some scattered flurries, but little to no accumulation. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries before midnight. Lows will be in the 20′s and lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.
FRIDAY: Friday we will see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s, so a chilly day. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will start out with broken cloud cover, but see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers.
SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of some scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.
