City by City: Duluth, Iron Range, Iron River

Duluth- The Junior League of Duluth’s 35th Annual Festival of Trees is November 11-12 at the DECC. The event supports small businesses and various non-profits. The show gets its name from the holiday tree auction that organizers host. Guests can bid on those trees. Proceeds then go to helping the Junior League mission of advancing women in leadership. Tickets are $6 on Saturday and $4 on Sunday.

Iron Range- The Iron Range Tourism Board relaunched the Jingle All the Range Website on November 1. The website gathers all the area holiday offerings, from craft fairs and concerts to parades and more. From Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes, Jingle All the Range is a hub of all the holiday festivities. New this year, there is an interactive calendar with weekly prizes and a blog. Last year, the website won the Innovation Award from the Economic Development Association of Minnesota.

Iron River, WI- The Fall Harvest Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, November 11. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all are invited to shop over 20 vendors for homemade goods and gifts. The event will be held at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center on Airport Road. There will also be food and door prizes for attendees.

