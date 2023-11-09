City by City: Chester Bowl, Wisconsin, Proctor

A grant has been extended in Wisconsin.
A grant has been extended in Wisconsin.(Ryan Skorich)
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST
Duluth- The Chester Bowl Improvement Club hosts the annual Skis, Suds and Slices event at Clyde Iron from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, November 10. The wine, beer and pizza-tasting event will also feature a silent auction. Funds raised during this event will support scholarships to help students in the Alpine Ski and Snowboard Program as well as Summer Camp. The silent auction will also be accessible online for those who want to participate but can’t attend.

Northern Wisconsin- A grant is open for local businesses through November 30. The Rural Equity Grant Program is open to businesses in Washburn, Sawyer and Iron counties. The grant is funded by the Entrepreneur Fund. The grant aims to help businesses that were impacted disproportionately by the pandemic. Businesses must meet two criteria to apply, one of which is being located in a community of less than 10 thousand people.

Proctor, MN- Home Instead wants to spread holiday cheer this winter. The “Be A Santa to a Senior” program hopes to give out 1,000 gifts to seniors. Home Instead says they have many seniors with no family visiting over the holidays. The program coordinates local businesses to host gift trees and they need more businesses to sign up. Trees with gift tags for shoppers are put up on November 16 and taken down on December 16.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Iron Range, Iron River

