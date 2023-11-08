Three Grand Rapids School District referendum questions denied

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Voters in Grand Rapids decided on a three-question school referendum on Tuesday.

Grand Rapids school leaders say state funding hasn’t kept up with rising costs so they have had to cut staff, electives, and language programs.

Question 1: The Grand Rapids School District has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $1,100.00 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024 and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2025, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Should the increase in the revenue proposed by the Grand Rapids School District be approved?

Question 2: The Grand Rapids School Board has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 4.287% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $2,500,000 for taxes payable in 2024, the first year it is to be levied and would be authorized for seven years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $17,500,000. The additional revenue from this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support, and maintenance of software, educational software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure, the costs of technology-related personnel and training; the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles; and the acquisition of curriculum, textbooks, and materials. The projects to be funded have received a positive Review and Comment from the Commissioner of Education. If School District Question 1 is approved, should the capital project levy authorization proposed by the Grand Rapids School District also be approved?

Question 3: The Grand Rapids School District has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $300.00 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2025, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. If School District Question 1 and School District Question 2 are approved, should the increase in the revenue proposed by the Grand Rapids School District also be approved?

If it passed, residents would have had to pay an additional $47 per month in taxes if they owned a $300,000 house.

To see election results for other races, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.