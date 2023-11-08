Tara Swenson wins Duluth District 4 seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth City Council’s District Four now has a new representative.

Tara Swenson was elected into the position on Tuesday, and will now represent the Duluth Heights and Lincoln Park areas.

While Swenson has experience in human resources, Hanson previously served on the council before losing his re-election bid to the late Renee Van Nett.

