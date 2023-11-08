Superior School District accepting naming rights applications for facilities

Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.(northern news now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District has opened applications for naming rights on various facilities.

According to officials, naming rights can be granted to recognize contributions made to the district.

The spaces welcome countless students, staff, and Spartan community members to several events throughout the year.

Some facilities include but are not limited to:

  • Superior High School - Performing Arts Center
  • Superior High School - Commons/Cafeteria
  • Superior High School - Spartan Arena
  • Superior High School - Swimming Pool
  • Superior High School - Library Media Center
  • Superior High School - Spartan Manufacturing Wing
  • Superior High School - Auto Shop Wing
  • Superior High School - WoodShop
  • Superior Middle School - Library Media Center
  • Superior Middle School - Community Events Center
  • Superior Middle School - Athletic Fields
  • Elementary Schools - Playgrounds
  • Elementary Schools - Cafeteria

The contribution for naming rights may be a financial contribution, sponsorship, or the provision of equipment, materials, land, or services.

These are at the discretion of the district.

Leaders say the window for accepting potential sponsorships will be open until the district decides otherwise.

If you would like to schedule a meeting or more information, contact David Coy at 715-394-8700.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert winner
Voting Day has officially begun at The Vineyard Church.
Duluth voters shed light on what drew them to the polls
Adam Johnson
‘He wasn’t just a hockey player’: Remembering Adam Johnson
Thunderhawks logo
Three Grand Rapids School District referendum questions denied
One of the most contested race on the ballot for Duluthians is the mayoral race.
Duluth mayoral candidates make final campaign push on Election Day

Latest News

Minnesota Power coordinates the tree's arrival and lighting each year.
Christmas tree arrives in downtown Duluth for holiday season
the Minnesota DNR is hosting several webinars in the month of November.
City by City: Proctor, St. Louis County, BWCA
Duluth Restaurant Week 2023
Eat Downtown Week returns with fall flavors in Duluth
Adam Johnson
‘He wasn’t just a hockey player’: Remembering Adam Johnson