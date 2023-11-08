Superior School District accepting naming rights applications for facilities

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District has opened applications for naming rights on various facilities.

According to officials, naming rights can be granted to recognize contributions made to the district.

The spaces welcome countless students, staff, and Spartan community members to several events throughout the year.

Some facilities include but are not limited to:

Superior High School - Performing Arts Center

Superior High School - Commons/Cafeteria

Superior High School - Spartan Arena

Superior High School - Swimming Pool

Superior High School - Library Media Center

Superior High School - Spartan Manufacturing Wing

Superior High School - Auto Shop Wing

Superior High School - WoodShop

Superior Middle School - Library Media Center

Superior Middle School - Community Events Center

Superior Middle School - Athletic Fields

Elementary Schools - Playgrounds

Elementary Schools - Cafeteria

The contribution for naming rights may be a financial contribution, sponsorship, or the provision of equipment, materials, land, or services.

These are at the discretion of the district.

Leaders say the window for accepting potential sponsorships will be open until the district decides otherwise.

If you would like to schedule a meeting or more information, contact David Coy at 715-394-8700.

