Superior gymnastics coach gets 25 years in prison for sex-related crimes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A former Superior gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for several sex-related crimes.

A judge recently handed down that sentence to George Francis Deppa, 50, of Superior.

Prosecutors say Deppa abused a 15-year-old minor and produced visual depictions of the sexual abuse.

Deppa, who at one point coached at Twin Ports Gymnastics, was federally charged in May 2022. In June 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

Deppa also agreed to enter guilty pleas to additional state felony charges involving sexual assaults against at least five other minors in St. Louis County and Douglas County.

Based on the evidence obtained in this investigation, authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at (218) 722-3341.

In some of his abuse, authorities say he isolated and, in some instances, drugged his victims.

After serving his term in prison, Deppa will spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Duluth Police Department, with assistance from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.