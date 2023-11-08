Stephanie Williams wins Duluth School Board At-Large seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Voters all across the city weighed in on the Duluth School Board At-Large race..

However, Stephanie Williams was elected into the position on Tuesday, over incumbent Alanna Oswald.

Oswald is seeking her third term on the board, while Williams has experience working for the district.

Both say equity and inclusion are big priorities.

To see election results for other races, click here.

