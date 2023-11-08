Snow possible with gusty winds into Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions. Tonight we will have a slight chance of flurries, otherwise partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s with west winds 10-20mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered flurries. It will be a WINDY day! Winds will be out of the WNW 15-25mph gusting to 40mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 30′s, but it will feel like the 20′s with the wind. The U.P. could also see some lake effect snow.

FRIDAY: Friday will be calmer. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph with highs in the mid-30′s. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.

