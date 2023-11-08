Snow possible with gusty winds into Thursday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions. Tonight we will have a slight chance of flurries, otherwise partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s with west winds 10-20mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered flurries. It will be a WINDY day! Winds will be out of the WNW 15-25mph gusting to 40mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 30′s, but it will feel like the 20′s with the wind. The U.P. could also see some lake effect snow.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will be calmer. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph with highs in the mid-30′s. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert winner
Voting Day has officially begun at The Vineyard Church.
Duluth voters shed light on what drew them to the polls
Thunderhawks logo
Three Grand Rapids School District referendum questions denied
Adam Johnson
‘He wasn’t just a hockey player’: Remembering Adam Johnson
One of the most contested race on the ballot for Duluthians is the mayoral race.
Duluth mayoral candidates make final campaign push on Election Day

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
NOVEMBER 8, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now morning forecast 11/08/23
Northern News Now morning forecast 11/08/23
Northern News Now
Rain and snow winds down with some cloudy conditions today
Snow Totals
Wintry mix and some measurable snow tonight