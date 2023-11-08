Rain and snow winds down with some cloudy conditions today

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature some cloudy skies and spotty drizzle with a high of 42 in Duluth and 40′s for most of the region with 30′s across Northern Minnesota. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will see cloudy skies and windy conditions especially in the morning out of the W at 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. High’s will be in the 30′s in the Twin Ports and points north with a high of 39 in Duluth and 40′s south of Duluth. Snow showers and flurries are possible across Northern Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies will continue to dominate the region on Friday with less windy conditions out of the WNW at 5-15 MPH and cool weather with a high of 35 in Duluth.

WEEKEND: This weekend looks dry with a high of 37 on Saturday and a high of 45 on Sunday as we see a warming trend begin and continue into next week, with high’s in the 50′s expected to begin on Tuesday.

