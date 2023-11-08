Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert apparent winner

Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Emily Larson’s campaign has conceded the Duluth Mayoral race making challenger Roger Reinert the apparent winner, according to a statement made on stage by Larson’s family.

In Rep. Liz Olson’s speech at Larson’s campaign watch party Tuesday night, Olson said Larson lost her re-election bid with 40 percent of the vote to Roger Reinert’s apparent 60 percent.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s page has just started to publish official results.

We’ll have the reaction and the latest results tonight at 10 p.m. on Northern News Now.

21 out of 34 precincts reported.

WATCH LIVE: Incumbent Mayor Emily Larson campaign concedes

Posted by Northern News Now on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

To see election results for other races, click here.

