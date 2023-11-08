Larson campaign concedes Duluth mayoral race, Reinert apparent winner

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Emily Larson’s campaign has conceded the Duluth Mayoral race making challenger Roger Reinert the apparent winner, according to a statement made on stage by Larson’s family.

In Rep. Liz Olson’s speech at Larson’s campaign watch party Tuesday night, Olson said Larson lost her re-election bid with 40 percent of the vote to Roger Reinert’s apparent 60 percent.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s page has just started to publish official results.

21 out of 34 precincts reported.

