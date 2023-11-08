Janet Kennedy re-elected for Duluth District 5

Candidates Ginka Tarnowski and Janet Kennedy
Candidates Ginka Tarnowski and Janet Kennedy(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council’s District Five had an opening this November.

Incumbent Janet Kennedy has now been re-elected to represent District Five, which is for the western side of the city.

Ginka Tarnowski challenged the current City Council President Janet Kennedy.

Kennedy was seeking her second term representing the western side of the city.

Tarnowski is new to politics but has a background in social work.

