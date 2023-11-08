Henry Banks wins Duluth School Board District 3 seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth School Board’s District Three seat was also on the ballot this November.

Henry Banks will now represent District Three, which includes the East Hillside and downtown areas.

Banks will replace Paul Sandholm, who chose not to run again.

He said he wants to focus on inclusion for all students.

Both Banks and Martell have run for school board before, but have never been elected.

