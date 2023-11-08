Forsman, Nephew elected to Duluth At-Large seats

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another closely watched race Tuesday night was for the two open at-large seats on the Duluth City Council.

Incumbent Arik Forsman and Lynn Marie Nephew were the top vote-getters on Election Day.

Forsman originally announced he would not seek re-election to his at-large seat, but then reversed course and launched his campaign.

Noah Hobbs, who also held an at-large seat, decided not to run again.

