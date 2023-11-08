Election Day 2023 Results

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A full list of election results for Election Day 2023.

Duluth Races:

Duluth Mayor

Duluth City Council - At-Large (Elect 2)

Duluth City Council - District 1

Duluth City Council - District 4

Duluth City Council - District 5

Duluth School Board - At-Large

Duluth School Board - District 3

Question 1: Should the Duluth School District be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,800,000 to provide funds to refinance, for general fund operational savings, the District’s Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2019A, dated May 29, 2019, and Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2021B, dated March 9, 2021 both of which financed improvements to and equipment for the District’s facilities throughout the District?

Question 2: The Duluth School Board has proposed a capital project levy authorization of 4.687% times the net tax capacity of the School District. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $5,290,455.87 for taxes payable in 2024, the first year it is to be levied and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $52,904,558.70. The additional revenue from the proposed capital project levy authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support, and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure, and costs of technology-related personnel and training. Should the capital project levy proposed by the Duluth School Board be approved?

Non-Duluth Races:

Aurora Mayor

Koochiching Co. Commissioner Special Election - District 5

Lake Co. Commissioner Special Election - District 1

Barnum School Board Special Election

Carlton School Board Special Election

East Central School Board (Elect 3)

Hinckley-Finlayson School Board (Elect 3)

Nashwauk - Keewatin School Board Special Election

Deer River School District Referendum: Should the Deer River School Board be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,195,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, upgrades, renovations, and improvements to accessibility, security, mechanical, electrical, roofing, windows, doors, and instructional space and systems?

Grand Rapids School District Referendum:

Question 1: The Grand Rapids School District has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $1,100.00 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024 and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2025, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Should the increase in the revenue proposed by the Grand Rapids School District be approved?

Question 2: The Grand Rapids School Board has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 4.287% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $2,500,000 for taxes payable in 2024, the first year it is to be levied and would be authorized for seven years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $17,500,000. The additional revenue from this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support, and maintenance of software, educational software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure, the costs of technology-related personnel and training; the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles; and the acquisition of curriculum, textbooks, and materials. The projects to be funded have received a positive Review and Comment from the Commissioner of Education. If School District Question 1 is approved, should the capital project levy authorization proposed by the Grand Rapids School District also be approved?

Question 3: The Grand Rapids School District has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $300.00 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2025, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. If School District Question 1 and School District Question 2 are approved, should the increase in the revenue proposed by the Grand Rapids School District also be approved?

Uncontested Races:

Duluth City Council - District 3

Roz Randorf (incumbent): 97.15%

Write In: 2.85%

Duluth School Board - District 2

Sarah Mikesell: 97.60%

Write In: 2.40

International Falls School Board Special Election

Dale Johnson: 100%

Mountain Iron - Buhl School Board Special Election

Clay Krueger

