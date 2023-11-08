City by City: Proctor, St. Louis County, BWCA

The St. Louis County Board is seeking residents to serve on the Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Proctor, MN- The Proctor Cross Country team has been awarded the 2023 Young Athletes Foundation Award of Excellence. Members of the team are regular volunteers at many events, including the Wednesday Night and Saturday Morning at the Races series. Some students ran in these events when they were younger and have come back as volunteers. The award has been given out annually since 2017 to recognize dedication, commitment, and service to the growth of the Young Athletes Foundation.

St. Louis County, MN- The St. Louis County Board is seeking residents to serve on the Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee. The committee is responsible for making recommendations to the county board and Public Health Department. The group has one at-large appointment as well as several appointments in various geographic areas. Terms are two years and the deadline to apply is November 17.

Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is hosting two webinars in November to help connect people to the outdoors. The first will be held on Wednesday, November 8 and DNR staff will be discussing the No Child Left Inside Grant Program. Program funds are available to nonprofits, schools, tribes, and other government entities to help them get kids outside. The next webinar will be on Wednesday, November 15, and will focus on advice for those looking to plan a BWCA trip. These webinars are free but registration is required.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Cable, Chisholm, Superior

