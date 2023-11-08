Christmas tree arrives in downtown Duluth for holiday season

Minnesota Power coordinates the tree’s arrival and lighting each year.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Santa delivered Duluth’s iconic Christmas tree to its picturesque post downtown Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Power coordinates the tree’s arrival and lighting each year.

This year, Minnesota Power leaders say one of their employees donated the tree, which is a 31-foot tall Colorado spruce.

“And given that this is the Northland, perhaps appropriately so, their name is the Winter family,” Amy Rutledge, Director of Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power and ALLETE, said. “So certainly we extend a big thank you to the Winter family for joining this year’s beautiful tree.”

Minnesota Power will host the Light Up the Plaza event on the Lake Superior Plaza at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

That’s when the tree will be lit up for the first time, right before the Christmas City of the North Parade.

We’ll carry the tree lighting live during our 5 p.m. newscast on November 17.

The Christmas City of the North parade starts at 6:30 p.m. that same night.

If you aren’t able to make it out to watch the parade in person, you can watch a live broadcast on Northern News Now.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mugshots of Terrence Lampley and Anthony Bradley
Two Duluth men charged after drug bust
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
Dennis Hannuksela
Jury finds St. Louis County man guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault

Latest News

04/2023
Walz, DEED, announce $10 million in investments for small businesses
The St. Louis County Board is seeking residents to serve on the Public Health and Human...
City by City: Proctor, St. Louis County, BWCA
Duluth residents are voting for a variety of big leadership roles this Election Day, including...
Duluth mayoral candidates make final campaign push on Election Day
Duluth Restaurant Week 2023
Eat Downtown Week returns with fall flavors in Duluth