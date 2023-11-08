Christmas tree arrives in downtown Duluth for holiday season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Santa delivered Duluth’s iconic Christmas tree to its picturesque post downtown Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Power coordinates the tree’s arrival and lighting each year.

This year, Minnesota Power leaders say one of their employees donated the tree, which is a 31-foot tall Colorado spruce.

“And given that this is the Northland, perhaps appropriately so, their name is the Winter family,” Amy Rutledge, Director of Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power and ALLETE, said. “So certainly we extend a big thank you to the Winter family for joining this year’s beautiful tree.”

Minnesota Power will host the Light Up the Plaza event on the Lake Superior Plaza at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

That’s when the tree will be lit up for the first time, right before the Christmas City of the North Parade.

We’ll carry the tree lighting live during our 5 p.m. newscast on November 17.

The Christmas City of the North parade starts at 6:30 p.m. that same night.

If you aren’t able to make it out to watch the parade in person, you can watch a live broadcast on Northern News Now.

