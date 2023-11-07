Wintry mix and some measurable snow tonight

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have cloudy skies. Some wintry mix showers will be moving in from west to east late this afternoon and tonight. The bulk of the precip. will occur after 10pm for the Ports. Rain and snow will continue through the early morning on Wednesday. The best chance for significant snow accumulation will be the North Shore of Lake and Cook counties, especially in the higher elevation areas. Snow totals there will be between 2-5″. The rest of the region will likely just see trace amounts, or just rain.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will start out with a slight chance of some flurries or wintry mix. The rest of the day we will just be cloudy with southerly winds 5-10mph. Highs will be in the lower 40′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy skies and breezy winds. There will also be a 30% chance of scattered flurries. Highs will be in the 30′s and lower 40′s with NW winds 15-25mph gusting to 40mph. This northwest wind will keep temperatures in Downtown Duluth a bit warmer, around 45° or so.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30′s with westerly winds 10-20mph.

