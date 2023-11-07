Some light snow and mix across the Northland tonight

TUESDAY: After some AM snow flurries along the South Shore and Twin Ports we’ll see cloudy skies with some PM Rain/Snow showers scattered throughout the Northland. Winds will be out of the E at 10-15 MPH with a high of 37 in Duluth.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the 30′s overnight with snow across the North Shore and Arrowhead of Minnesota. A mix of rain and snow will be present into Duluth and the South Shore. Snow accumulations will be 1-2″ along the North Shore with up to 3-5″ on the hill in Cook County.

WEDNESDAY: Some rain and snow showers will be around in the morning before drying out with mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. The high will be 43 degrees with warmer temperatures in the SW portions of our region and cooler closer to the international border.

THURSDAY: Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies and scattered flurries and snow showers as well as windy conditions with winds out of the W at 15-25 MPH. The high will be 40 degrees.

