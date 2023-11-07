Polls open for Election Day, Duluth residents to fill big leadership roles

DULUTH, MN -- Voters around the Northland will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 marks election day for many cities, school districts, and some county boards.

In Duluth, residents will be weighing in on several big races, including for the next mayor and two open at-large City Council seats. There are also several other City Council and School Board seats on the ballot in some of the city’s precincts.

Elsewhere, Aurora residents will be electing a mayor, Grand Rapids residents will be weighing in on a school district referendum, and some Lake and Koochiching County residents will be choosing new county commissioners.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

