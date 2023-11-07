Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a robbery at the Associated Bank branch in Mercer, then driving off in a high-speed chase with police before crashing.

According to their Facebook post, on Monday at 1:41 p.m., the Iron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Associated Bank location who said they had just been robbed by a man wearing a mask. A description was sent out, and the suspect was later located driving south on US 51.

The suspect was followed into Vilas County where deputies attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect drove off and led deputies on a high-speed chase. The suspect attempted to turn onto Chippewa Forrest Road and lost control of the vehicle, rolling over several times. Deputies were then able to arrest him and transported him to an area hospital before being released and transported to the Iron County Jail. Cash taken in the robbery was recovered at the scene.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua PD, Woodruff PD, LDF Tribal Police, and Wisconsin DCI assisted in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

