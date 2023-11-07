Jury finds St. Louis County man guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault

Dennis Hannuksela
Dennis Hannuksela(St. Louis Co. Jail)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- A paroled killer has been found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in rural St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, a jury handed down that conviction to Dennis Hannuksela, 64, Monday.

In May 2021, Hannuksela picked up a 20-year-old woman he has known for several years.

He drove north of Duluth, zip-tied her, and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint says the victim went to the hospital after she was dropped back off at her home.

“Our thoughts and support go out to the survivor. We would like to recognize the exceptional investigation led by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in this very complex case,” said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki.

Hannuksela was released on parole for a 1987 murder at the time of this sexual assault.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can contact the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA) by calling (218-726-1931).

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life
MISSING: Authorities seek public's assistance locating 85-year-old man.
UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old Itasca County man found safe
Bridget McCutchen
Ashland woman completes worldwide motorcycle journey

Latest News

The Minnesota Discovery Center is entering winter mode.
City by City: Cable, Chisholm, Superior
trying again
Duluth School Board at-large candidates want equity in the district
Mugshots of Terrence Lampley and Anthony Bradley
Two Duluth men charged after drug bust
Attendees are asking for a cease fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Twin Ports organizations host Palestine rally, call for ceasefire