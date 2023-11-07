Jury finds St. Louis County man guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault

DULUTH, MN -- A paroled killer has been found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in rural St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, a jury handed down that conviction to Dennis Hannuksela, 64, Monday.

In May 2021, Hannuksela picked up a 20-year-old woman he has known for several years.

He drove north of Duluth, zip-tied her, and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint says the victim went to the hospital after she was dropped back off at her home.

“Our thoughts and support go out to the survivor. We would like to recognize the exceptional investigation led by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in this very complex case,” said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki.

Hannuksela was released on parole for a 1987 murder at the time of this sexual assault.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can contact the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA) by calling (218-726-1931).

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.