Eat Downtown Week returns with fall flavors in Duluth

By Ryan Haff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Start making plans to visit Duluth’s downtown area this week.

The popular Eat Downtown – Flavors of Fall Restaurant Week runs Monday to Saturday!

14 restaurants are being featured from the Downtown Waterfront area, as they offer specials for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, or dinner.

You can find the complete list of restaurants as well as their menus here.

