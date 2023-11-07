Duluth mayoral candidates make final campaign push on Election Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth residents are voting for a variety of big leadership roles this Election Day, including choosing a mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and challenger Roger Reinert are running for the seat, which has become one of the most expensive mayoral races in Duluth history.

Both candidates were out campaigning Election Day morning to get every last vote before polls close at 8 p.m.

Larson is seeking her third term as mayor after previously serving on the city council for four years.

She said she’s proud of the campaign she has run and wants Duluthians to look at her past achievements as mayor.

“The success that this community is seeing and feeling is real, it’s our success, it’s with community,” Larson said. “It’s worth fighting for, it’s worth expanding, and our work isn’t done to make sure every single neighborhood is one of choice and opportunity.”

Reinert is a former state senator and Duluth city councilor, who jumped in the race in January.

Reinert said his campaign has been positive since the day he announced and said Duluth is ready for change.

“The choice is really clear,” Reinert said. “If you think Duluth is headed in the right direction, vote for a third term. But if you’re ready for something different, which a lof of people are, vote for something different today, and I’ll be honored to have your support.”

Both candidates had supporters out waving campaign signs at locations all around Duluth after polls opened Tuesday morning.

When asked about what they’re focused on in the final hours of their campaigns, both pointed to issues like housing, infrastructure and cost of living.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

