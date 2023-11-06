Unsettled start to the week with some rain and snow

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will see AM showers across the Northland departing from west to east throughout the morning. The high will be 45 degrees in the morning hours before dropping into the 30′s by the afternoon. Winds will be blustery out of the W at 15-25 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will see temperatures drop into the 20′s with some lake effect snow showers along the south shore and into the Twin Ports by Tuesday AM.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will start with some early AM lake effect snow showers, remaining cloudy throughout the day with rain/snow showers moving in during the evening. The high will be 36 with winds out of the E at 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers move into the region late on Tuesday mixing with rain across Northern Wisconsin and into the Twin Ports region and last for the first half of the night. Accumulations of a C-1″ are possible along the arrowhead of Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will have some rain and snow showers across the Northland becoming rain showers by the afternoon. The high will be 41 with a 50% chance of precipitation.

