Two Duluth men charged after drug bust

Officers say they found 770 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, high-capacity magazines, and $39,000.
Mugshots of Terrence Lampley and Anthony Bradley
Mugshots of Terrence Lampley and Anthony Bradley(St. Louis County)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth men have been charged with selling drugs following an investigation by police.

Terrence Lampley, 21, and Anthony Bradley, 24, were arrested on Thursday, November 2 following an investigation by the Duluth Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

Authorities had identified the men as distributors of fentanyl pills in the Twin Ports and executed a search warrant Thursday.

During one search, officers say they found 148 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, high-capacity magazines, and $39,000 from a panel of the bathroom ceiling at a residence at 2427 W 4th Street in Duluth.

Another search of Bradley’s home at 2814 Wellington Street found 573 more fentanyl pills.

Both men have been charged with first degree sale of narcotics of 50 grams or more.

Lampley and Bradley were each on probation for firearm-related offenses at the time of their arrests.

Both men face up to 40 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both.

They are due back in court on November 28.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life
MISSING: Authorities seek public's assistance locating 85-year-old man.
UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old Itasca County man found safe
Bridget McCutchen
Ashland woman completes worldwide motorcycle journey

Latest News

trying again
Duluth School Board at-large candidates want equity in the district
Attendees are asking for a cease fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Twin Ports organizations host Palestine rally, call for ceasefire
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
Their first "lop-it loppet" event took place at Hartley Nature Center.
Cross-Country Ski Club hosts trail cleanup