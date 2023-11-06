Two Duluth men charged after drug bust

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth men have been charged with selling drugs following an investigation by police.

Terrence Lampley, 21, and Anthony Bradley, 24, were arrested on Thursday, November 2 following an investigation by the Duluth Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

Authorities had identified the men as distributors of fentanyl pills in the Twin Ports and executed a search warrant Thursday.

During one search, officers say they found 148 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, high-capacity magazines, and $39,000 from a panel of the bathroom ceiling at a residence at 2427 W 4th Street in Duluth.

Another search of Bradley’s home at 2814 Wellington Street found 573 more fentanyl pills.

Both men have been charged with first degree sale of narcotics of 50 grams or more.

Lampley and Bradley were each on probation for firearm-related offenses at the time of their arrests.

Both men face up to 40 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both.

They are due back in court on November 28.

